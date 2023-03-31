Shakira’s move to Miami appears to be imminent: report

Shakira is moving to the U.S.

A news outlet claims that she’ll be moving with her children and her parents within the next two weeks, planning on saying goodbye to Barcelona and that period of her life forever.

Shakira’s move has been much discussed, yet it’s been delayed due to the health of her parents. Her father, William Mebarak, has been battling various health issues over the course of the past year, with his health demanding that Shakira stay in one place in order for him to get the appropriate treatment. Recently, Shakira’s mother, Nidia Ripoll, also experienced a health scare, with her being admitted to the hospital with thrombosis.

The celebrity column Vanitatis reports that Shakira will be making the move according to plan despite her parents’ health. While the original plan entailed for Shakira to move first and get settled, with her parents following her shortly after, their health has moved up their timeline. The whole family will be moving together to the U.S., where they’ll remain and where her parents will get treated for their conditions.

The Barcelona newspaper El Nacional also reports that while her parents’ doctors gave her the okay to leave, Gerard Piqué’s lawyers hadn’t been notified of Shakira’s move. Earlier this year, Shakira was granted full custody of her children, with Piqué having 10 days of the month to spend with the kids.