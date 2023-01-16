Gerard Piqué keeps his word and arrives at the Kings League in a Twingo

Since Shakira released “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, Gerard Piqué has not kept quiet. The professional athlete has capitalized on the situation and visibility by responding to the lyrics. The song has already broken records worldwide on both Spotify (over 14 million streams) and Youtube (63 million views in 24 hours), making it one of the most streamed songs in a single day in 2023.

The lyrics slam Piqué and take and take a stab at his infidelities with a younger woman:

I’m worth two of 22 [year old]

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You’re going fast, slow down

Lots of time at the gym,

but your brain needs a little work too

Last week, when the Catalan retired FC Barcelona soccer player announced a sponsorship deal between Kings League Fantasy and the iconic watch brand Casio, he handed out watches and also joked about rolling up in Twingo the next time he arrived at the stadium.

Piqué kept his word this weekend, and on Sunday, January 15, he drove up to the Cupra Arena in Barcelona for the King’s League in none other than a Renault Twingo, grinning and smiling for the cameras.

Not surprisingly, the exact moment he arrived at the Cupra Arena in Barcelona went viral on social media as his friend and influencer Ibai Llanos shared it. Shakira’s ex, Milan and Sasha’s dad, was captured by cameras waiting for him as he pulled up in the compact vehicle.