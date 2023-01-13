Shakira’s ‘Session 53’ featuring Bizarrap breaks the record as the Latin song with most streams in a day

Shakira and Bizarrap’s “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” was recently launched, and the track has already skyrocketed to the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart.

In addition to reaching the top, the viral collaboration has become the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.

©@shakira



With over 15 million streams, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” has quickly become the top song in Spanish-speaking markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and has made it to the top 10 in Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5), and Malta (6).

“Session 53” is the latest viral track, with people worldwide taking it as an empowerment song perfect for lifting one’s spirit after a heartbreak. In the lyrics, the singer seemly addresses the relationship she had with Gerard Piqué and the former athlete’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía.

Celebrities have also positively reacted to the song. Antonela Roccuzzo, Villano Antillano, Snow Tha Product, Paquita la del Barrio, Leslie Grace, Tiesto, Denise Bidot, and many more.

Danna Paola also took to social media to support Shakira. “People always have a lot to say... in the end, music is the best tool to heal and express what you want,” she wrote, adding one of the song’s most reposted quotes. “And yes... women don’t cry anymore; women make money.”

The diss track also includes jaw-dropping phrases such as “I am worth two of 22.” Fans believe this could be a reference to the age difference between her and Clara. Shakira mentions that she gave so much to someone that acted like a “champion” but when she needed him, he gave her “his worst version.” The quote could be about Piqué’s alleged infidelities, and the rocky end of their relationship.

Shakira and the retired Spanish soccer player went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 45-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”

Shakira doesn’t hold back in this new song, and social media can’t get enough of it. From memes to resharing the quotes, the Colombian use of words is clearly an unapologetic symbol for empowerment.

It is up to you to decide if these lyrics are truly autobiographical or not. If you are not fluent in Spanish, find here the entire song in English.