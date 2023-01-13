Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Shakira’s ‘Session 53’ featuring Bizarrap

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has reacted to Shakira’s “Session 53” featuring Bizarrap. The mom of three has seemingly taken Shakira’s side and has shown support to the Colombian by commenting several flames emojis, which means she thinks the song is fire.

“Session 53” is the latest viral track, with people worldwide taking it as an empowerment song perfect for lifting one’s spirit after a heartbreak. In the lyrics, the singer seemly addresses the relationship she had with Gerard Piqué and the former athlete’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía.

In addition to Roccuzzo, other celebrities that have positively reacted to the song include Villano Antillano, Snow Tha Product, Paquita la del Barrio, Leslie Grace, Tiesto, Denise Bidot, and many more.

Danna Paola also took to social media to support Shakira. “People always have a lot to say... in the end, music is the best tool to heal and express what you want,” she wrote, adding one of the song’s most reposted quotes. “And yes... women don’t cry anymore; women make money.”

Y si… las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan. 💅🏼 — Danna Paola (@dannapaola) January 12, 2023

Shakira and the retired Spanish soccer player went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 45-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”

The Spanish-language song also includes lyrics such as: “This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, so it doesn’t sting, I wouldn’t get back with you, even if you cry or beg me.”

“I understood that it’s not my fault that people criticize you; I only make music; sorry that I splashed you.”