Shakira’s former brother-in-law reveals ‘the real reason’ why she broke up with Piqué

Speculations surrounding Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue; however, the singer’s former brother-in-law assures that he knows the truth. Roberto Garcia, the ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters, told Spanish media outlet EsDiario that the problems between the Colombian global sensation and the soccer player began for money.

Garcia said Gerard asked the mother of his children for a loan so he could invest it in other businesses; However, the “Hips don’t lie” singer refused to lend the cash because her parents suggested she shouldn’t do it.

“According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two. Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue, and the singer’s family has refused to give it to him. They don’t mix their money, and they keep the family economy at 50%,” said Roberto Garcia.

Roberto also claims that the singer never had intentions to marry. “Shakira fixed on Piqué because she liked him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him,” he added.

As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.

Other Spanish media outlets also assure that the Colombian singer and businesswoman is considering moving back to the United States. Spain’s national daily sports newspaper Marca reports a legal battle between Shakira and the Spanish soccer player.

Although the pair never tied the knot, Shakira and Piqué might bring their disagreements before a judge to decide their rights with their two sons, Milan and Sasha.