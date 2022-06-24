Would Gerard Piqué allow Shakira to move to Miami with their kids?

Now that Gerard Piqué and Shakira are living separate lives, Spanish media outlets assure that the Colombian singer and businesswoman is considering moving back to the United States. Spain’s national daily sports newspaper Marca reports a legal battle between Shakira and the Spanish soccer player.

Although the pair never tied the knot, Shakira and Piqué might bring their disagreements before a judge to decide their rights with their two sons, Milan and Sasha.

The publication also informed that a journalist of Televisión Española claims that the “Waka Waka” singer wants to move to Miami, Florida, for a while and bring them with her for at least two months.

Allegedly the Barcelona Club athlete refused to allow Shakira to leave Spain with their kids and sign the necessary paperwork giving her permission.

The singer’s decision to leave Barcelona for a while comes after creepy messages were left right outside her family home. The local police haven’t been able to locate the person who vandalized the property.

As reported by the newspaper, the soccer player is worried that if his kids spend a lot of time away, it might hurt their relationship with their paternal grandparents, as they live next door to their home.

“The relationship between them is very tense, very distant, and the negotiations are going to be very hard,” says the journalist.

As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.

Shakira, 45, and the 35-year-old athlete met in 2010 at the Rock in Rio festival, although many think that their first meeting was in the “Waka Waka” clip for the World Cup. However, they were never together in the filming, as she did her part in the USA and he was in Spain along with other figures such as Lionel Messi, Dani Alves, and Rafael Marquez.