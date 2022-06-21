Shakira reappears shaking her hips weeks after calling it quits from Gerard Piqué

Just over two weeks after her breakup with Gerard Piqué began making headlines, Shakira reappeared on social media looking better than ever. Although she is going through a hard time, the Colombian superstar is still part of the jury of her new reality show, Dancing with Myself.

In a recent video shared by the official NBC account, Shakira invited her fans to participate in the #ShakiraChallenge. The challenge consists of moving the hips to the rhythm of “Whenever, Wherever.” The 45-year-old artist is also teaching the step-by-step moves of the dance.

Shakira rocked a blue crop top showing her toned abs. She completed the look with a pair of pants. The interpreter of “Hips don’t lie” also wore her hair down and styled it in waves.

“We’re going to start moving the hips and then pulling the abdomen in and out. Then we imitate the movement of a snake, and then we mark the hip and throw it from side to side,” she said while marking the steps.

The singer’s fans were shocked by her unique movements. “She is a goddess,” “Her hips do not lie,” and “The best dancer in the world” were some of the comments that her followers left under the video. Other fans are still astonished that Piqué dared to let her go. “But what did you do, Piqué!”, Why are you crying, Piqué?”, “Piqué, man, you really spoiled it,” wrote the Colombian’s fans, who even tagged him in the comments section.