Gloria Estefan reveals Andy Garcia was her first kiss onscreen in 47 years

Gloria Estefan has been in the entertainment business for most of her life, acting in movies and working in music. In an interview with The Today Show, she revealed that Andy Garcia was her first kiss outside of her marriage in 47 years.

Estefan and Garcia are co-stars on the film “The Father of the Bride,” where they play a couple on the edge of divorce. When their eldest daughter comes home and shares that she’s getting married, the two have to pretend to be in love as they plan their daughter’s wedding, confusing their lives and reigniting their feelings.

While speaking with The Today Show, Estefan shared how the kiss between the two came about and how she made sure her real husband was as far away from set as possible. “He’s the only man I’ve kissed after Emilio in 47 years,” she said. “I shipped Emilio out of state. I wanted him out of the studio because I didn’t want his energy anywhere near there.”

When speaking about Garcia, she only had great things to say. “But if I ever had to kiss anyone in a movie, I’m glad it was Andy because he made me feel comfortable,” she said.