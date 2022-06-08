Gloria Estefan sends a support message to Shakira following her split from Gerard Piqué

Gloria Estefan is taking a break from Miami’s sunshine. Although the Cuban superstar is not on vacation, she is in Mexico for work. The former Miami Sound Machine singer will attend the premiere of her upcoming movie “El padre de la novia,” alongside Andy García and Adria Arjona.

While she was on promotion, the actress and singer spoke about her friend Shakira and how sad she is that the Colombian global sensation is through a separation. Estefan said she hopes the “Waka Waka” singer will soon find peace and work out everything to benefit the former couple’s children.

“In a separation, the children are the most affected, and I know that everyone is talking about this, but it is part of the fame,” she said, as reported in Spanish by El Universal. “I sincerely hope they resolve it soon,” Estefan said.

Her husband of 44 years, the legendary Emilio Estefan, said the news also saddens him. “I have a very nice relationship with her, and what Shakira is going through makes me sad.”

Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than a decade together.

As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they informed, referring to the two children they have in common, Milan and Sasha.