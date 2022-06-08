Gloria Estefan sends a support message to Shakira following her split from Gerard Piqué

Gloria Estefan is taking a break from Miami’s sunshine. Although the Cuban superstar is not on vacation, she is in Mexico for work. The former Miami Sound Machine singer will attend the premiere of her upcoming movie “El padre de la novia,” alongside Andy García and Adria Arjona.
While she was on promotion, the actress and singer spoke about her friend Shakira and how sad she is that the Colombian global sensation is through a separation. Estefan said she hopes the “Waka Waka” singer will soon find peace and work out everything to benefit the former couple’s children.
“In a separation, the children are the most affected, and I know that everyone is talking about this, but it is part of the fame,” she said, as reported in Spanish by El Universal. “I sincerely hope they resolve it soon,” Estefan said.
Her husband of 44 years, the legendary Emilio Estefan, said the news also saddens him. “I have a very nice relationship with her, and what Shakira is going through makes me sad.”
Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than a decade together.
As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they informed, referring to the two children they have in common, Milan and Sasha.
Journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas for El Periódico reported that the soccer player moved out of the family home. After that, internet users have not stopped looking for clues on social media to prove that there is a rift between them. The last post the Colombian dedicated to her partner was last March, with a message full of pride. “600 matches! I don’t think you have ever performed 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present and you are here to continue forging yours, your clubs, ours, and that of future generations,” she wrote.
Weeks later, the Colombian released the song “Te Felicito,” with Rauw Alejandro. The song is now under the spotlight, and her fans believe it is a hint to Piqué.
After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.
Shakira, 45, and the 35-year-old athlete met in 2010 at the Rock in Rio festival, although many think that their first meeting was in the “Waka Waka” clip for the World Cup. However, they were never together in the filming, as she did her part in the USA and he was in Spain along with other figures such as Lionel Messi, Dani Alves, and Rafael Marquez.
In fact, they met in South Africa for the World Cup, an event for which their communication became more fluid. By May 2011, Piqué was spotted at her concert in Barcelona.