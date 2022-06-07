One of Shakira’s oldest brothers passed away in a motorcycle accident when she was 2. He was the inspiration for her song, Tus Gafas Oscuras, which she composed when she was nine years old. “One day, Shakira said to me: ‘Papa, I want you to hear this song, the name is Your Dark Glasses.’ From the moment I lost my eldest son, I hid the pain behind a pair of glasses, and she formed a connection between that and the glasses I used,” her father said..