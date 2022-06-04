Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Grupo Firme, and more

It’s Friday! From rumors Kim Kardashianwas denied entry to Queen Elizabeth IIPlatinum Jubilee, to the end of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, its been a long week. To celebrate we have a round of some of the best celebrity TikTok’s of the week. From Jennifer Garner, Grupo Firme, Kylie Jenner and more check them out below.

1. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria shares an inspirational message

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has fun with her friends in a video that gives off “on our way to a high school party” vibes.

3. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba practices self care.



4. Grupo Firme

Grup Firme packa the Sofi Stadium