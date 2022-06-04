Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Grupo Firme, and more

It’s Friday! From rumors Kim Kardashianwas denied entry to Queen Elizabeth IIPlatinum Jubilee, to the end of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, its been a long week. To celebrate we have a round of some of the best celebrity TikTok’s of the week. From Jennifer Garner, Grupo Firme, Kylie Jenner and more check them out below.
1. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria shares an inspirational message
@evalongoria
Get your ass up 😏♬ What Kim K Really Meant - bran_flakezz
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner has fun with her friends in a video that gives off “on our way to a high school party” vibes.
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba practices self care.
@jessicaalba
Now more than ever, I’m finding it so important to discover those practices that help keep you #grounded ☮️💫 for me, that includes lots of meditation, crystals, burning sage, #selfcare (even if I look kinda #cray wearing my face masks 🤣), practicing gratitude, sound baths - all the things. the world needs more #love - so keep opening up your ♥️ and leading with compassion✨ #fridayfeels♬ Cosas De La Vida - Paloma Mami
4. Grupo Firme
Grup Firme packa the Sofi Stadium
@grupofirme
Muchas Gracias Familia 😍 #grupofirme#eduincaz#sofistadium♬ sonido original - Grupo Firme
5. Madonna
Madonna smokes hookah wearing grills, diamond necklaces, and a lace face mask. Iconic.
6. Anitta
Anitta and Lele Pons react to their wild night out.
@anitta
So embarrassing @Lele Pons♬ Gata (feat. Chencho Corleone) - Anitta
7. Tom Brady
Tom Brady becomes the “transition God” in Vegas.
@tombrady
TRANSITION GOD. Who you got in The Match today?♬ Dua Lipa - Jack Harlow
8. J Balvin
J Balvin learns Arabic
@jbalvin
como se dice beautiful en árabe? 🇸🇦♬ sonido original - J Balvin
9. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner makes baked brownie oatmeal on her “Pretend Cooking Show” while supporting gun safety.
@jennifergarner
PretendCookingShow: Baked Brownie Oatmeal. Sometimes a little comfort food is just the thing. 🤎 (incredibly delicious recipe via @Danielle Brown)♬ Cinema - Harry Styles
10. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny uses his body as a drum to sing “Titi Me Pregunto.”
@badbunny
tití me preguntó to to to to to to 👊🏻 ya vieron el video???? #TitiMePregunto#UnVeranoSinTi♬ original sound - Bad Bunny