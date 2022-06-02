Shakira’s iconic song “Hips Don’t Lie” officially hits a billion streams on Spotify

Shakira is a part of the billions club. On Thursday, the singer shared her excitement after Spotify announced that her song, “Hips Don’t Lie” (ft. Wyclef Jean), which was released in 2005, has officially reached a billion streams on their platform. “So humbled. Thank you for all the love,” she wrote in the caption.



In 2014, Shakira told Women’s Health she got the idea for the song because her hips start moving whenever a song is ready. “When I’m in the studio, I know when a song is ready and it can be taken out of the oven, and it’s exactly when my hips start moving — when my body reacts physically to a song, I know — if it’s a dance song — that song is done,” she said. “So I used to say to my musicians, ‘My hips don’t lie! Are they moving? They’re not moving! So this is not ready.’ And that’s how I came up with it, the idea of the song,” she added.

It’s not the first time the song has reached a billion streams. The music video was posted on YouTube on October 2, 2009, and at the time of this publication, it has 1,091,035,644 views, with 5.8 million likes. Watch the iconic video and see the top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify below.

Top 10 most streamed songs on Spotifty