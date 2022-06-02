Shakira’s iconic song “Hips Don’t Lie” officially hits a billion streams on Spotify

Shakira is a part of the billions club. On Thursday, the singer shared her excitement after Spotify announced that her song, “Hips Don’t Lie” (ft. Wyclef Jean), which was released in 2005, has officially reached a billion streams on their platform. “So humbled. Thank you for all the love,” she wrote in the caption.
In 2014, Shakira told Women’s Health she got the idea for the song because her hips start moving whenever a song is ready. “When I’m in the studio, I know when a song is ready and it can be taken out of the oven, and it’s exactly when my hips start moving — when my body reacts physically to a song, I know — if it’s a dance song — that song is done,” she said. “So I used to say to my musicians, ‘My hips don’t lie! Are they moving? They’re not moving! So this is not ready.’ And that’s how I came up with it, the idea of the song,” she added.
It’s not the first time the song has reached a billion streams. The music video was posted on YouTube on October 2, 2009, and at the time of this publication, it has 1,091,035,644 views, with 5.8 million likes. Watch the iconic video and see the top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify below.
Top 10 most streamed songs on Spotifty
- Ed Sheeran: “Shape of You” was released in 2017 and was the first song to hit 3 billion streams on the platform in December 2021.
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” was released in 2019 and has 2.9 million streams.
- Tones and I: “Dance Monkey“ was released in 2019 and has 2.5 billion streams.
- Post Malone: Post and Justin Bieber have the most songs in the top 100 most-streamed songs with six each. His song “Rockstar” has 2.4 billion streams.
- Lewis Capaldi: released in 2018, “Somone You Love” has 2.3 billion streams.
- Drake: “One Dance” became the first song to hit 1 billion streams on December 12, 2016, and held the streaming record for almost a year. It now has 2.32 billion streams.
- Post Malone: The rapper is in the top 10 again with, “Sunflower” which was released in 2018 and has 2.3 billion streams.
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey: “Closer” has 2.2 billion streams and was released in 2016.
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Released in 2019, “Señorita” has 2.14 billion streams
- Imagine Dragons: “Believer” was released in 2017 and has 2.0 billion streams.