Shakira celebrates Mother’s Day with a jam session with her sons

Shakira celebrated Mother’s Day with some bonding time with her kids. She celebrated the occasion by sharing a photo on her social media, showing her and kids playing music and having fun together. In the caption, Shakira sent out a sweet message to all women.

Shakira shared her photo on Instagram, showing her and her sons playing instruments and making music together. They’re all seen in their pajamas, looking comfortable as they take on different instruments. She’s playing the guitar and singing into the microphone, while her eldest, Sasha, is playing the drums. Milan is seen playing the guitar.

“Today, I want to celerbate all the women that give and nurture life, becase all of us, with or without kids, know how to take care and fight for those that depend on us,” she wrote in the caption. The latter part of her post was focused on her boys.

“To Milan and Sasha, the two suns of my life, thank you for illuminating it and helping to complete me.”

Shakira’s bond with her sons

Over the past year, Shakira has been celebrating her music all over the world, receiving awards and recognitions. She’s taken her sons as her dates to various events, including the Premio Lo Nuestro and the Latin Grammys. “This award, I dedicate it to my sons, Milan and Sasha, because I promised them I would be happy,” she said after winning a Latin Grammy in Sevila, Spain.

“I promised them that they would have a mom that will laugh with all her might because that’s what they deserve.”