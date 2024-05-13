2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Shakira celebrates Mother’s Day with a jam session with her sons

She shared a photo playing music with Sasha and Milan

By Maria Loreto -New York

Shakira celebrated Mother’s Day with some bonding time with her kids. She celebrated the occasion by sharing a photo on her social media, showing her and kids playing music and having fun together. In the caption, Shakira sent out a sweet message to all women.

RELATED:

Shakira announces world tour during her appearance at Coachella

Shakira’s friendship with Gisele Bündchen and her life in Miami

Shakira shared her photo on Instagram, showing her and her sons playing instruments and making music together. They’re all seen in their pajamas, looking comfortable as they take on different instruments. She’s playing the guitar and singing into the microphone, while her eldest, Sasha, is playing the drums. Milan is seen playing the guitar.

“Today, I want to celerbate all the women that give and nurture life, becase all of us, with or without kids, know how to take care and fight for those that depend on us,” she wrote in the caption. The latter part of her post was focused on her boys.

“To Milan and Sasha, the two suns of my life, thank you for illuminating it and helping to complete me.”

Shakira’s bond with her sons

Over the past year, Shakira has been celebrating her music all over the world, receiving awards and recognitions. She’s taken her sons as her dates to various events, including the Premio Lo Nuestro and the Latin Grammys. “This award, I dedicate it to my sons, Milan and Sasha, because I promised them I would be happy,” she said after winning a Latin Grammy in Sevila, Spain.

“I promised them that they would have a mom that will laugh with all her might because that’s what they deserve.”

Related Video:

Kim Kardashian causes controversy after showing off tiny waist at Met Gala

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more