Shakira announces world tour during her appearance at Coachella

Shakira is officially back! After nearly seven years, the Colombian superstar returned with her highly anticipated album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (Women Don’t Cry Anymore). Adding to the excitement, Shakira took the opportunity to personally reveal a world tour during her surprise appearance at Coachella, sharing the stage with Bizarrap. It was the perfect way to make this announcement, sending her fans into a frenzy.

La cantante sorprendió a todos en Coachella

Last Friday at the renowned music festival, Shakira made an unexpected appearance on stage to team up with her colleague, Bizarrap, and perform their hit song “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

The crowds went crazy and as soon as their performance ended, Shakira made a big announcement: “I have to share something with you... Biza, I’m hitting the road on tour at last!” The name of her tour, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” lit up the screens, marking her return to touring after a long hiatus.

The singer also revealed the city where she would kick off her new tour. “We start here, in November, this year, in this city (Los Angeles). I can’t wait! I couldn’t ask for more!” she added excitedly.

Shakira announced her upcoming world tour on stage at Coachella

Shakira and Bizarrap surprised their fans at Coachella not only by performing their award-winning song, but also by debuting a live performance of “La Fuerte,” a track from Shakira’s latest album released on March 22nd.

On April 12th, right before the festival, Shakira posted a cryptic message on social media that simply said “The she-wolf is coming...”, which left many fans intrigued and eager to find out more. Comments immediately began speculating about its meaning. For many, it was clear that this post hinted at an upcoming announcement, which was confirmed this weekend: her new tour.