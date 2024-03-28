Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ album gets certified 7x platinum

Shakira has once again proved why she is one of the greatest of all time in the music industry with her latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (Women No Longer Cry). The project, which marks her 12th studio album and her first LP in seven years, was certified 7x platinum on its release day.

The 47-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter continues to captivate audiences with her distinctive blend of pop, rock, and Latin influences, and “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” is no exception. The album delves into themes of heartbreak, resilience, and empowerment, resonating deeply with listeners around the globe. Through her passionate lyrics and infectious melodies, Shakira invites her audience on a journey of introspection and self-discovery, navigating the complexities of love and loss with authenticity.

The success of “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” was evident from the moment she started releasing its singles. While we all love her featuring son with Ozuna and her track with Rauw Alejandro, her collaboration with Bizarrap, titled “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” was the one who made everyone’s jaws drop, not only for the revealing lyrics but also for how quickly it began breaking multiple Guinness World Records and becoming the song with the most No. 1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay.

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” quickly soared to become the most-streamed album of 2024 within the first 24 hours. With an astounding 10 billion streams globally, Shakira’s achievement of 7x platinum certification on its release day is a remarkable feat, underscoring the widespread acclaim and commercial success it has garnered in such a short period.

In celebration of this monumental achievement, Shakira took to social media to express her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “What better release day gift?? 7x platinum! Thanks, and more thanks to everyone who comes to listen and who continues to support. It gives me so much satisfaction to share this album with you!” Her heartfelt message reflects her appreciation for her fans, her profound connection to the music she creates, and the impact it has on those who listen.

Shakira fans can own “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” in four distinct artwork editions, each accompanied by an exclusive colored vinyl variant. The album is available in Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald, and Diamond editions, with each edition offering a unique visual and sonic experience.

Shakira’s latest album, released on March 22, details her breakup journey and her path to recovery from heartbreak after separating from the father of her two sons, Gerard Piqué.