Ozuna throws a jab at Piqué while praising Shakira’s looks and new album

Ozuna recently took to Instagram to express his support for Shakira on her latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” while subtly addressing the speculation surrounding her personal life. The message from Ozuna comes as publications and social media have been reporting the end of Shakira and Piqué‘s relationship for over a year.

©Sony Music





In his Instagram post, Ozuna shared a photo of him next to Shakira along with a supportive message in Spanish, which translates to: “I don’t know what #Piqué was thinking 🤦🏾‍♂️ look at this Goddess, a very beautiful queen 😍😍😍 @shakira. CONGRATULATIONS MY SHAK 🧸.”

Many users flooded the comments section with messages of support for both Shakira and Ozuna, expressing admiration for their talent and resilience in the face of adversity.

Shakira’s latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), has been met with critical acclaim since its release, with fans praising its empowering themes and catchy melodies.

The album features 16 tracks, including eight new songs, a remix, and seven previously released hits such as “Music Sessions Vol. 53” with Bizarrap, “TQG” with Karol G, “Te Felicito,” and “Monotonía” with Ozuna, among others. These tracks have already amassed a staggering 3.7 billion plays on Spotify, underscoring Shakira’s enduring popularity and influence.

©Jaume De Laiguana





Accompanying the album release is the visually stunning music video for the infectious pop track “Puntería,” featuring Cardi B and guest-starring Lucien Laviscount from “Emily in Paris.” Shakira describes working with Cardi B as a pleasure, praising her creativity and authenticity.

In an interview with the UK’s Times newspaper, Shakira revealed that Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran represents the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, and vulnerability into resilience. The album reflects Shakira’s journey of rebuilding amidst life’s challenges, with music as the glue that holds her together.