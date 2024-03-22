New Music Friday: Shakira, Cardi B, Peso Pluma, Jhayco, Olivia Rodrigo, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of new music that was released this week. Let’s get the weekend started with some fresh tunes.

1. Shakira, Cardi B - Puntería

Two powerhouses come together, Shakira and Cardi B for “Puntería.” It’s one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year and they delivered flawlessly. Cardi B shows off her Dominican roots singing in Spanish and they both looked incredible in the fun and sexy music video starring Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount. Today also marks the release of Shakira’s album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.”

2. Jhayco, Bryant Myers, Luar La L - KTM

Puerto Rican hit maker Jhayco drops a “Puerto Rico street anthem for the world.” The reggaetonero enlists in the help of Bryant Myer and Luar La L for their track, “KTM.” The six-minute track marks Jhayco’s first release of the year and hints at his next musical phase. Written by Jhayco, Bryant Meyers and Laur La L and produced by Lil Geniuz and !llmind, “KTM” also marks the return of Jhayco’s visual collaborations with Fernando Lugo.



3. Olivia Rodrigo - obsessed



Olivia Rodrigo blesses fans with a deluxe version of her album GUTS. Titled GUTS (Spilled), it has five additional songs on top of the original track list, one of which is “obsessed.” The fun track is relatable for anyone that has found themselves stalking their partners ex and comes with an entertaining music video.



4. Peso Pluma, Tito Double P, Joel De La P - LA PEOPLE II

Mexican superstar Peso Pluma continues to soar with hit after hit, this time collaborating with Tito Double P, and Joel De La P, for “LA PEOPLE II.” Returning to his roots and embracing Mexican sounds. It comes with a highly produced music video.

5. Caloncho - Vitamina D

Mexican singer-songwriter, Caloncho releases a feel good catchy song that will have you swaying. “Vitamin D,” is a preview of his upcoming album “TOFU” which he says will deliver “a complete meal for the heart, mind and ears.”

6. Anitta, Brray & Bad Gyal - Double Team

Anitta unveils a fresh, sultry track and video titled “Double Team” [feat. Brray & Bad Gyal]. Drawing inspiration from funk carioca with an infectious dance beat, this Spanish-language sensation blends Portuguese and English, and shows off her carefree and sensual nature.

7. Remi Wolf - Cinderella

The creative and colorful Remi Wolf releases her latest track, “Cinderella.” If you’ve ever seen Wolf perform live, you know the magic she puts into all of her work. It’s the lead single from her second studio album, “Big Ideas,” out July 12. The music video features a cameo from Mac DeMarco, who plays an ice cream man.

8. Foreign Teck, Eladio Carrión, Wisin, De La Ghetto - 100xCiento

Foreign Teck drops “100 X Ciento”, featuring Eladio Carrion, De La Ghetto, and Wisin, which they are calling an anthem for Puerto Rico. The music video also features Puerto Rican NY Mets players Francisco Lindor and Edward Sugar Diaz.



9. Andrea Vasquez - Moving Target

Andrea Vasquez, an emerging artist in country music releases, “Moving Target.” The Cali-native has blended her love of modern country and Latin-American roots to create a unique sound. “My co-writers and I were talking about the internal struggle one may face when you finally find a good person and you are scared and you build up walls around yourself and shut them out,” she said in a press release. The line, “Oh, this girl is a cowboy, you can’t tie her down, no,” became the theme early on and from there the song came to life.

10. Danny Ocean – Cero condiciones

Danny Ocean releases “Cero condiciones.” “This song is more for me than anything else... To remind me that we shouldn’t settle for injustice, that only the UNIVERSE can judge us, and that NO ONE can take away what we deserve... Just as the night has stars, I know there is also light in the darkness,” he said in a statement.