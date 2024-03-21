Cardi B shares insider details about how she met Shakira

Shakira has taken her engagement with fans to a new level by releasing an exclusive interview with hip-hop sensation Cardi B on her WhatsApp Channel. The dynamic duo candidly chatted about their highly-anticipated collaboration on the upcoming song “Puntería,” offering an intimate glimpse into their creative process and camaraderie.

The WhatsApp interview, a first-of-its-kind for both artists, provided a platform for Shakira and Cardi B to connect directly with their fans, bypassing traditional media channels and offering an unfiltered look into their lives and artistic journey.

During the interview, Shakira and Cardi B delved into various topics, from the genesis of their collaboration to their experiences working together in the studio. They reminisced about their first meeting and instantly bonded over their love for music.

“When I first met Shakira, it was in Paris, at the Fendi show,” Cardi B revealed, reflecting on the serendipitous encounter that paved the way for their musical collaboration. And I was very, very nervous because I wanted to get next to her, but I didn’t want to get next to her until she called me. I manifested it,“ the Dominican rapper said.

Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Shakira attend the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France.

In addition to expressing her admiration for the Latin pop icon and the opportunity to collaborate with her on a project as exciting as “Puntería,” Cardi revealed her favorite song from the Colombian star. “The one that I like is the one that people doesnt expect,” she exclaimed. “No se puede vivir con tanto veneno,” Cardi sang, referring to “No” as her favorite song. The star then said, “Te Felicito” is her second favorite. Shakira also said “Up” is her favorite Cardi B song. “She’s such a good writer, such a pro. An amazing lyricist,” the singer added.

Like the rest of us, Cardi and Shakira share memes and juicy stories and get in touch with their inner circle through WhatsApp. During their interview, Cardi said her favorite group chat is the one with her cousins, while Shakira said the one she has with her whole family.

But perhaps the most exciting moment of the interview came when Shakira and Cardi B treated fans to a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes footage from the set of their music video for “Puntería.” The footage showcased the two artists in their element, exuding confidence and charisma as they brought their vision to life.

According to Shakira, she always pictured Cardi for that song; therefore, she reached out to the rapper, adding that working with the rapper is so much fun.

“Puntería” has become a focal point of anticipation among both Shakira and Cardi B fans, as speculations abound that the song may contain references aimed at Gerard Piqué, Shakira’s former partner and father of her children.

Shakira’s latest album, “Las mujeres ya no lloran” (‘Women Don’t Cry Anymore’), set to be released on March 22. The reflective album details her breakup journey and her path to recovery from heartbreak after separating from the father of her two sons, Gerard Piqué.