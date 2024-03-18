Cardi B says she hasn’t collaborated with Rihanna because ‘she sound kinda stupid’ trying to fit her style

Cardi B delved into her collaboration aspirations and shared her admiration for fellow artists, particularly Rihanna. In a recent interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Cardi shared a deep respect for her musical peers and her approach to creating music that aligns with her style and authenticity.

When asked about her dream collaborations, Cardi B didn’t hesitate to mention Rihanna, referring to her as a “female GOAT recording artist.” However, she admitted that while admiring Rihanna’s music, she hesitates to approach her for a collaboration.

©GettyImages



Cardi B (L) and Rihanna attend Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City.

Cardi elaborated, explaining that her style differs significantly from Rihanna’s, and she would only want to send something that meets Rihanna’s expectations. She expressed her desire to find the perfect track that would resonate with both artists, ensuring that Rihanna would genuinely appreciate it.

“I love Rihanna’s music, but I don’t do music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that, trying to sound like that,” Cardi stated during the interview. She emphasized the importance of finding the right song that showcases her strengths while appealing to Rihanna’s musical sensibilities.

Cardi B also shared her excitement about an upcoming collaboration with another powerhouse artist, Shakira. Despite her reservations about approaching Rihanna, Cardi’s collaboration with Shakira came about serendipitously, with the song set to be released in the coming week.

The Dominican American rapper recently released “Enough (Miami).” The song itself has a great beat with the catchy lyrics Cardi is known for. The track comes with an epic music video featuring the singer in a variety of amazing outfits.