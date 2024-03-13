During the 2024 edition of Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty, Cardi B surprised everyone with her choice of short nails. Her chic and minimalist nail look stood out in a sea of long, elaborate nails that have been popular for years. After her appearance, many wondered if the well-known rapper and fashion icon was reviving the trend and if long nails were officially out of fashion.

Long nails have always been associated with glamour and style, often decorated with intricate designs, jewels, and colors to complement outfits and make bold statements. However, Cardi B’s simple and elegant short nails, painted in black, suggest a shift in the prevailing nail aesthetics.

Cardi B rocks short nails at the 2024 Oscars: Is this the end of long acrylics?

As a trendsetter with a massive influence on pop culture and fashion, Cardi B’s embrace of short nails conveys a sense of practicality and sophistication. But does her nail choice signify the demise of long nails? Not necessarily.

Fashion is ever-evolving, and trends often resurface in new forms. While short nails may be enjoying a moment in the spotlight, long nails could make a comeback in the future, albeit in a more refined and understated manner.

Nevertheless, Cardi B’s influence cannot be underestimated. Her short nail look at the Oscars has already sparked conversations across social media platforms, with fans and fashion enthusiasts debating the future of nail trends. Whether intentional or not, Cardi B has once again proven her status as a trendsetter, pushing boundaries and redefining beauty standards.

Celebs popularized long, intricate nails

Once considered as tasteless, flashy, and way too over the top, nails recovered their flamboyance thanks to skilled nail technicians that introduced new styles and shapes to worldwide known figures like Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, Rosalía, Khloe Kardashian, Karol G and many more. The trend resurfaced more inclusive and accepted than ever, making appearances, not only in music videos and fashion shows but becoming part of everyone‘s new way of expressing their identity.