After an exciting awards season, during which celebrities delighted us with their best looks and gave us the best fashion moments like Miley Cyrus with her five outfit changes at the Grammy Awards or the reunion of the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ at the SAG Awards, tonight comes the most anticipated awards show: the 2024 Oscars, celebrating its 96th edition at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Among the celebrities who surprised us in front of the cameras with their impressive attire are Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Zendaya, America Ferrera, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more. Movies like Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, Poor Things, Past Lives, and Killers Of The Flower Moon are among the favorites.

Undoubtedly, it was an exciting gala with excellent performances, such as Ryan Gosling singing “I’m Just Ken” and Becky G with “The Fire Inside” from ‘Flamin’ Hot,‘ as well as Bad Bunny, America Ferrera, Jennifer Lawrence, and Zendaya as presenters.

It was a night full of glamour and surprises as stylists presented their best and most sophisticated proposals to the celebrities who paraded on the red carpet before the event. Here are the looks celebs wore on the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Celebrity red carpet looks at the 2024 Academy Awards