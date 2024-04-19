Zendaya pays homage to Venus and Serena Williams with iconic look recreation

Zendaya has once again captivated the world by channeling the spirit of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. The multi-talented actress renowned for her fashion looks, accompanied by her longtime stylist Law Roach, recreated the legendary 1998 Vogue photoshoot that immortalized the Williams sisters‘ grace.

Zendaya, 27, has become a symbol of inspiration for countless people. She seamlessly combines her admiration for cultural icons with her unique style. In the recreated images shared on social media by Law Roach, Zendaya exudes elegance and strength as she dons a massive black and white striped gown reminiscent of the Carolina Herrera creations worn by the Williams sisters in the original shoot. Accompanied by a beaded wig echoing the distinctive style of the tennis greats, Zendaya’s portrayal shows her attention to detail.

Roach’s caption accompanying the images reflects the profound gratitude felt towards Venus and Serena Williams, acknowledging their monumental contributions to the world of tennis and beyond.

Zendaya’s homage comes at the culmination of her press tour for the film Challengers, in which she embodies the role of a tennis player turned coach. Throughout the tour, Zendaya and her stylist have seamlessly integrated tennis-inspired fashion into their repertoire, showcasing a fusion of athleticism and couture.

Zendaya’s next fashion stop

The big night of the 2024 Met Gala approaches, and all eyes are on Zendaya. After a five-year hiatus from the iconic event, she is ready to make her grand return, and this time, she’s not just attending—she’s co-chairing.

In an exclusive interview with E! News in Los Angeles, Zendaya teased fans with hints of what’s to come on May 6th. “We have some ideas,” she revealed with a smile, indicating that she is working alongside her stylist, Law Roach. “It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met,” she explained, hinting at the significance of this year’s event.