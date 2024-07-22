Lauren Sanchez shines in Schiaparelli's red nails dress, previously modeled by Kendall Jenner

Fashionistas Lauren Sanchez and Natasha Poonawalla recently made headlines when they were spotted donning the striking red-nail dress from Schiaparelli's Spring 2024 collection. This bold, avant-garde creation, initially modeled by Kendall Jenner on the runway, has quickly become a sensation among the fashion world's elite.

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner backstage after the Schiaparelli fashion show at the Italian Embassy Residence in Paris during Paris Fashion Week, September 28, 2023.

The Dress: A Masterpiece of Modern Couture

The dress is a body-conscious, strapless wonder crafted from red stretch tulle. Its intricate embroidery, featuring sequins and tonal glittering faux nails, sets this piece apart. The result is a mesmerizing visual effect that captures light and movement in a dynamic and elegant way.

The meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design make this dress a true statement piece, reflecting Schiaparelli's commitment to pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion.

Lauren Sanchez: Effortless Elegance

Lauren Sanchez, known for her impeccable style and media presence, wore the dress with characteristic poise. Her appearance in the Schiaparelli creation was simply breathtaking. The form-fitting nature of the dress accentuated her figure, while the shimmering sequins and faux nails added a touch of whimsical sophistication.

Sanchez paired the dress with minimalistic accessories, letting the dress take center stage. Her sleek hairstyle and classic makeup look complemented the ensemble perfectly, showcasing her innate ability to marry elegance with bold fashion choices.

Schiaparelli: Continuing a Legacy of Innovation

Schiaparelli's Spring 2024 collection, under the creative direction of Daniel Roseberry, continues the brand's legacy of innovation and artistic expression. The red-nail dress shows the house's ability to blend surrealist elements with high fashion. Roseberry's vision has brought a fresh perspective to the brand, attracting a new generation of fashion enthusiasts while staying true to the house's storied history.

Lauren and her fashion choices

Lauren, known for her multifaceted career as a helicopter pilot and author, has again captured the spotlight with her fashion choices. She embraced summer's hottest trend this time, donning a dreamy white dress that perfectly complements her radiant style.

Lauren's Vali Dress from Retrofête is a standout piece this season. It features a strapless design that elegantly highlights Sánchez's shoulders and collarbone. The intricate pearl detailing and crochet pattern add a touch of sophistication, making it ideal for slipping on over a swimsuit. Its knit fabric ensures comfort and coolness, even on the hottest summer days, while the flirty ruffle hem infuses a playful vibe into the look.