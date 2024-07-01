Lauren Sanchez's dreamy aesthetic: How she embraced summer's biggest trend

Lauren Sánchez, known for her multifaceted career as a helicopter pilot and author, has again captured the spotlight with her fashion choices. She embraced summer's hottest trend this time, donning a dreamy white dress that perfectly complements her radiant style.

Lauren's Vali Dress from Retrofête is a standout piece this season. It features a strapless design that elegantly highlights Sánchez's shoulders and collarbone. The intricate pearl detailing and crochet pattern adds a touch of sophistication, making it ideal for slipping on over a swimsuit. Its knit fabric ensures comfort and coolness, even on the hottest summer days, while the flirty ruffle hem infuses a playful vibe into the look.

Posing effortlessly on what appears to be a luxurious yacht, Lauren Sánchez exuded confidence and grace. She opted for minimal accessories, allowing the dress to be the focal point of her ensemble. Her long, black hair cascaded naturally, adding to the dreamy aesthetic.

The Emmy award-winning journalist and her soon-to-be husband, Jeff Bezos, are making the most of summer vacationing in Greece. They were not alone, spending a day aboard a boat with her ex-boyfriend, Tony Gonzalez, and his wife, October. Lauren and Tony share one child, Nikko, together. They reportedly split shortly after his birth in 2001. The former NFL player married his current wife, October, in July 2007. Now, they've been the perfect example of a modern family celebrating important milestones and making memories. The group was recently together to celebrate Nikko's graduation from college.

Bezos and Sanchez have been island hopping on his luxury 127-meter mega yacht, Koru, and there are still plenty of summer days left. While watching their lavish vacations is fun, fans are eager to know when we will see them walk down the aisle.

© The Grosby Group Lauren Sanchez enjoys a Greek vacation with billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos - and ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and his wife October.

In November 2023, Sanchez told Vogue the details were still in the air. "We’re still thinking about the wedding," Sánchez told the outlet. "What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!"

