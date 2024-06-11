Lauren Sánchez unveils sneak peek of debut children’s book, ‘The Fly Who Flew to Space’

Lauren Sánchez is now part of the literary world after releasing her debut children’s book, “The Fly Who Flew to Space.” The book hits shelves on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024, and promises to take young readers on a captivating space adventure that blends imagination, education, and environmental awareness.

©Lauren Sánchez



Each page is a feast for the eyes, with intricate details that captivate children and adults alike

In an exclusive reveal, video footage captures when Sánchez opens her book for the first time, offering a heartfelt glimpse into her new literary venture. “Such a surreal feeling to hold this book in my hands for the first time!! @raleighstewart (the incredible talent behind the illustrations) and I can’t wait for you all to read @theflywhoflew,” Lauren wrote.

“The Fly Who Flew to Space” follows the story of Flynn the Fly, an adventurous and curious little insect who dreams of something bigger. Flynn finds himself aboard a rocket ship through a twist of fate, embarking on an unexpected journey into the cosmos. As Flynn navigates the vastness of space, he learns valuable lessons about Earth, conservation, and the boundless possibilities that come with curiosity and courage.

The book’s vibrant illustrations, crafted by Clio-award-winning artist Raleigh Stewart, bring Flynn’s interstellar adventures to life. Each page is a feast for the eyes, with intricate details that captivate children and adults alike. Stewart’s artwork perfectly complements Sánchez’s engaging narrative, making it a visual and literary delight.

©Lauren Sánchez



Lauren Sánchez’s debut book is more than just a story; it’s an educational tool designed to introduce young readers to essential concepts of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). Through Flynn’s adventures, children will explore the wonders of space, learn about the importance of our planet, and be encouraged to think critically about conservation and sustainability. The book is a perfect blend of fun and learning aimed at fostering a love for exploration and science in the next generation.

From Aviator to Author

Before becoming a children’s book author, Lauren Sánchez was a trailblazer in journalism and aviation. Her passion for flying was ignited at a young age, inspired by her father, a former flight instructor. This passion led her to obtain her pilot’s license in her 40s and to found Black Ops Aviation, a company specializing in aerial filming.

Sánchez’s journey from the skies to the pages of a children’s book shows her belief in following one’s dreams, no matter where they lead. With “The Fly Who Flew to Space,” she aims to inspire young minds to dream big, explore the unknown, and care for the world around them.