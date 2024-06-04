Lauren Sanchez celebrates her son’s graduation with Jeff Bezos, ex-Tony Gonzales and his wife

Lauren Sanchez is one proud mama! The helicopter pilot and Emmy award-winning journalist shares her eldest child, Nikko, with her ex-boyfriend, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, and the 23-year-old is officially a college graduate. Although his parents are no longer together, they are an excellent example of co-parenting, and they came together to throw him a big celebration. Not only were Lauren and Tony there, but their partners were Jeff Bezos and October Gonzalez.



On Tuesday, Lauren shared a special video with photos taken by her talented sister, Elena S Blair, along with a portion of her speech that got emotional. “I’m super excited to see what this next chapter in your life is going to be, and I know it’s going to be amazing,” she said, holding back tears. “I’m so proud of you you have no idea how proud I am of you.” The sweet clip even had her famous friend, Eva Longoria, emotional who wrote in the comments, “Omg this made my eyes cry! Imagining Santi.”

Tony’s wife, October, also shared a reel with photos and moments from the celebration, which included a pool party, fancy dinner, and a trip to the club. In the mix was a photo posing with Lauren with huge smiles, proving it’s possible to be friends with your partner’s ex. In the comments was Lauren who happily wrote, “Our baby boy!!!!!!”



Lauren and Tony reportedly split shortly after Nikko’s birth in 2001. The former NFL player married his current wife, October, in July 2007. Nikko has half-siblings from both sides, with Tony and October sharing River, 13, Malia, 16, and Sophia, 9, and his mom welcoming Evan, 17, and daughter, Ella, 16, with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

What’s next for Nikko?



As for what Nikko’s future has in store, he seems to be following his mother’s footsteps in the entertainment industry. He made his runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana’s autumn-winter 2024/25 menswear show in Milan in January. “Just a proud mama,” Lauren wrote on Instagram. “It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love.”