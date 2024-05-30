Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite at Violet’s graduation party amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not responded to divorce rumors, but their actions may speak louder than words. The actors reunited in Los Angeles on Thursday for Ben and Jennifer Garner’s oldest daughter, Violet Affleck’s graduation party.







In photos published by Entertainment Tonighth, JLo and Ben are walking on the street with his mom, Anne Boldt. The Batman star looked classy in a grey suit with a freshly shaved face. Lopez looked ready for summer in a floral maxi dress that showed off her waist and oversized sunglasses.

The proud dad was carrying a large woven basket with pink wrapping paper, likely filled with presents for his daughter.

Ben was in attendance at the graduation and was seen arriving alone. However, JLo has been in the middle of her international press tour for Atlas, so her absence made sense.

Garner already shared how excited she was to watch her daughter graduate, which left her weeping. The former couple also shares Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12, who are all likely at the party supporting their big sister.



It’s a special time for the Affleck family, and JLo being there seems to be a good sign for the couple. The last time they were spotted was two weeks ago, on May 19, at the Aero Theater in Santa Monica, California.





Rumors there is trouble in paradise have been going on for weeks. The Selena star attended the 2024 Met Gala alone on May 6, which prompted speculation, but sources said he was busy filming The Accountant 2.

Then came reports that the couple was no longer living together and that Lopez was seen house hunting in Beverly Hills, California. When a reporter tried asking JLo about the divorce rumors at the Atlas premiere in Mexico, she responded, “you know better than that.”

As for Affleck, while the Air director has reportedly been in a good mood with friends and on set, he’s looked pretty annoyed with paparazzi, which is understandable. He even used a sweater to cover his ring finger after reports went wild that he was spotted without it. However, he was on set, and removing his ring for filming is not uncommon.

Time will tell what’s really happening between the couple. Lopez, who has reportedly been “focused” on work, will soon be on the road. Her 30-show tour This Is Me...Now: The Tour begins in Orlando, Florida, and ends on August 17, 2024, in New York City.