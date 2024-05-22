Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous at the premiere of ‘Atlas’ in Mexico

Jennifer Lopez has premiered her awaited sci-fi film. The Netflix movie “Atlas” hosted a special screening in Mexico City, with Lopez attending the red carpet looking absolutely stunning alongside her co-star and director, Simu Liu and Brad Peyton.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez at a screening of Atlas in Mexico

Lopez attended the premiere in a white dress with a part in the middle, united in her mid-section. She paired the dress with some high heels in a nude color and wore her hair in a stunning bun that showed off her blonde highlights.

She was accompanied by her cast and crew members, taking photos alongside them on the red carpet. One showed her smiling alongside Simu Liu, who plays the film’s villain, and Brad Peyton, the director. The image showed a closer look at Lopez’s outfit and the details in it, including some long earrings that gave an elegant look to the dress.

©GettyImages



Liu, Lopez, and Peyton

Why has Ben Affleck missed Lopez’s premieres?

Over the past weeks, Lopez has attended various events related to “Atlas.” While she is normally accompanied by her husband Ben Affleck, he’s been missing from her latest public outings, prompting many to wonder about the state of their relationship.

According to reports, Affleck is currently shooting “The Accountant 2” in Los Angeles, which is why he’s not been around to her premieres.