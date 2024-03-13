Watch Jennifer Lopez defend humanity in sci-fi movie trailer

Jennifer Lopez is continuing her year with another movie. The actress and singer, who’s released a film, a record, and a documentary over the past couple of months, is starring in a Netflix film called “Atlas.”

The film stars Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst on a space mission. Per Netflix, Lopez plays “a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence,” who “joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.” The film co-stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Lana Parrilla, Mark Strong, and more.

Netflix has released the film’s first teaser trailer, showing Lopez in a futurustic world filled with cities and natural landscapes that range from forests to deserts to frozen lands. The high action teaser shows Lopez in a spaceship as she dodges attacks from robots, people, projectiles, and inclement weather. It looks like an incredibly expensive production, and marks an exciting turn Lopez, who previosly starred in Netflix’s “The Mother,” another action packed film.

“The Mother” was one of Netflix biggest hits, breaking Netflix’s streaming records for 2023. In it, Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of retirement to protect her daughter, whom she hasn’t seen in years.

More details about ‘Atlas’

“Atlas” is directed by Brad Peyton, whose previously worked with stars like Dwayne Johnson in “Rampage.” The film premieres this May 24.