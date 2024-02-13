Jennifer Lopez reveals she funded her musical film

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t willing to sacrifice her vision for her upcoming project, “This Is Me... Now,” her latest record which is also a musical film. In a new interview, Lopez revealed that she funded the visual project herself, costing her $20 million to produce.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez revealed that she funded the project herself and that, afterward, it was purchased by Prime Video, where it’ll be available to stream. "We went in over budget. It was a challenging project in that way. It’s like there could have never been enough money for the project," she said.

"We didn’t have endless funds from a studio. This was a very independent project that I was self-financing. So it was very challenging productorially."

"Everybody thought I was crazy when I said I would [self-fund the film]. We did have financing, and then that fell out," said Lopez. "They pulled out at the last minute, and then it was that moment where you go, 'OK, do we just make a video or do we go ahead and do this thing?'"

More about ‘This Is Me... Now’

“This Is Me... Now,” is directed by Dave Meyers and is meant to be an accompanying piece to the record itself. Lopez describes the film as a visual and musical reinterpretation of the events in her life. The project is also a sequel to “This Is Me... Then,” a record that was inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck. The film features a bevy of performers like Post Malone, Fat Joe, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson and more.

“This Is Me... Now” premieres on February 16th.

