Keke Palmer’s karaoke song is a pitch-perfect Selena cover

Keke Palmer has a lot of skills. Not only is she a beloved actress that’s worked with some of the leading filmmakers in Hollywood. She’s also a singer. Over the years, Palmer has shown her skills as a performer, which include the ability to do a pitch-perfect cover of Selena’s amazing “Amor Prohibido”

In a video that recently made the rounds online, Palmer is seen and heard performing “Amor Prohibido.” “I’m gonna give you a little bit of Selena, I’m doing this for you,” she said, before performing the song perfectly. Comments show how impressed viewers were, particularly by Palmer’s solid Spanish accent. “Keke just became QueQue,” wrote a viewer.

This isn’t the first time Palmer has shown off this particular party trick. In 2019, while promoting the film “Hustlers,” Palmer and Jennifer Lopez bonded over their love of “Amor Prohibido.” The two were featured on ABC’s “Strahan, Sara and Keke,” with Sara Haines pushing her to perform in front of Lopez. "You had a dream that you talked about, singing in front of Jennifer... Let's have our full circle moment, Kekes,” said Haines.

Palmer looked nervous at first, but powered through, performing the song for Lopez who looked delighted. At the end of it, she also joined in, with the two having a great time together. Later on, Palmer discussed the moment on Twitter, sending a shout out to Selena. "That movie was so special and still is. Long live Selena and all the hearts she touched,” she wrote.