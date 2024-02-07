Abraham Quintanilla slams upcoming docuseries about Selena’s convicted killer

Selena Quintanilla’s killer, Yolanda Saldívar, wants to share her side of the story in a new docuseries. But, the late singer’s dad, Abraham Quintanilla, slammed Oxygen’s “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.” He said the Quintanilla family are “not involved or supportive of the project in any way, shape, or form.”

Abraham, 84, told TMZ that he expects the unauthorized docuseries to have “nothing but lies” and that “no one will believe what she has to say anyway.” Selena’s father also told the outlet that he wonders “what more she has to say that she hasn’t already.”

Yolanda is serving a life sentence, but she’s eligible for parole on March 30, 2025. The documentary, which premieres this February 17th, includes interviews from prison with Selena’s convicted killer.

The documentary has three parts and will “examines Saldivar’s interpretation of events that ended in Selena’s death and her claims that everything wasn’t as it seemed.”

Saldivar was reportedly interviewed four separate times for the documentary, which also features interviews of Saldivar’s family, people present at the crime scene, and local detectives and prosecutors who were on the scene at the time of Quintanilla’s death.

Selena Quintanilla died in 1995 when she was only 23 years old. She was shot and killed by Saldivar, who was her friend and the president of her fan club. Selena was married to Chris Perez, who still talks about her and their time together.

In 2022, Abraham Quintanilla, revealed a new album from his late daughter. The singer-songwriter and producer told Latin Groove News that the was produced by Warner Music and contained 13 songs.

Quintanilla also said that his son A.B. Quintanilla worked on the album while Suzette Quintanilla took charge of the creative process. “What amazes me and Suzette, my family, A.B., is that 26 years later and the public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her,” Mr. Quintanilla said. “They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public.”

©Getty Images





Selena Quintanilla, one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers, would have been celebrating her 53th birthday on, April 16, 2024. Although her life was taken so soon, her family and the Latino community refuses to let her legacy die.

To date, for almost 30 years, the music industry continues showering the “Queen of Tejano music” with tributes and posthumous awards, her fandom keeps her songs playing, and the Quintanilla family preserving her name and image to the core.

Selena Quintanilla is beyond her worldwide known song “Como La Flor” or her head-bopping track “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” Selena is more than her dance moves and her purple jumpsuit. The forever shining star is a representation of Latinidad.