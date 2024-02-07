New doc explores Selena Quintanilla’s death from a new perspective

Selena Quintanilla’s death is being explored in a new documentary. “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” premieres this February 17th, on Oxygen, and includes interviews from prison with Selena’s convicted killer, Yolanda Saldivar.

©GettyImages



Selena Quintanilla performing

The documentary is split in three parts and will feature interviews with Saldivar that have been conducted from prison. Saldivar, who’s been under arrest ever since Quintanilla’s death 30 years ago, is up for parole on March of 2025. The series “examines Saldivar’s interpretation of events that ended in Selena’s death and her claims that everything wasn’t as it seemed.”

Saldivar was reportedly interviewed four separate times for the documentary, which also features interviews of Saldivar’s family, people present at the crime scene, and local detectives and prosecutors who were on the scene at the time of Quintanilla’s death.

More about Selena Quintanilla’s death

Selena Quintanilla’s death occurred in 1995, when she was only 23 years old. She was shot and killed by Saldivar, who was her friend and the president of her fan club.

Selena was married to Chris Perez, who still talks about her and their time together. In January of last year, Perez shared an old photo he found with Selena that showed the two sitting at the same table together and smiling for the camera. “So, just found this pic,” he wrote in the caption.

“Two kids… trying to find their way. About to turn 23 and 24 years old. Can’t remember who took it…I think this was in Florida??? We were on the road and touring so much that sometimes, things get jumbled up in my mind. Good times were had, for sure!”

Related Video: Kim Kardashian to produce new series about Elizabeth Taylor Loading the player...