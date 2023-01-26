Selena Quintanilla’s widower, Chris Perez, shares a never-before-seen photo of them

The tragic passing of Selena Quintanilla over 20 years ago left a hole in her musician widower Chris Perez, who still takes time to remember and honor her publicly. Perez recently took to social media to share a never-before-seen photo of himself and his late wife.

The photo features Selena and Chris sitting at a table in what appears to be a restaurant. The snap shows Selena in a white button-down shirt while Perez matches her look in a white t-shirt and a pair of round eyeglasses.

The photo also features a time stamp that reads March 3, 1994. If the camera had the correct date, at the time of the image, Selena had 22 years and Perez 23.

“So, just found this pic,” Perez wrote on Instagram. “Two kids… trying to find their way. About to turn 23 and 24 years old. Can’t remember who took it…I think this was in Florida??? We were on the road and touring so much that sometimes, things get jumbled up in my mind. Good times were had, for sure!”

Thanks to the Quintanilla family and the love and support of Selena’s OG fandom, her legacy is still alive; however, many people have mixed feelings and have accused the Quintanilla estate of exploiting the late singer’s name.

During a 2022 interview with Good Morning America, Selena’s siblings Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla spoke about Selena’s posthumous album “Moonchild Mixes,” and new single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.”

Referring to the songs in the album, A.B. Quintanilla said it took him “over a year” to produce the new arrangements of all the songs because “there [were] a lot of obstacles to overcome. Everything was recorded on vinyl, so we had to kind of fuse the old school ways with the new school ways.”