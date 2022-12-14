One of Selena Quintanillas’ outfits is displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. The museum’s new exhibition, Entertainment Nation/Nación del Espectáculo, opened on December 9, 2022, showcases the late singer’s black leather jacket and satin bustier she wore in 1994 at the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, Texas.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome you to our newest exhibition,” reads a tweet posted by the museum. “Through our collection, the exhibition will feature a powerful, ever-changing selection of objects and interactive experiences.”

©Smithsonian National Museum of American History



Selena Quintanilla’s iconic outfit is on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History

The outfit, which is a donation from the Quintanilla family, is the same look that appears on the Selena Memorial statue in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“This costume is on display on a red carpet, so it’s kind of a spotlight moment to explore Selena, her legacy, the impact that she had,” curatorial assistant Ashley Mayor told Billboard. “It’s important to explore the impact of Selena on a generation of young Latinos who dreamed of being like her. She affected so many people with her music and brought Tejano music to a national and international level. She became a phenomenon.” In addition to this piece, the exhibition features around 200 objects that honor theater, television, film, music, and sports.