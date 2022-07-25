Selena Quintanilla’s estate confirms the release date for her newest track, ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’

Selena Quintanilla died three decades ago, but her music is still alive thanks to her family and the love and support from her loyal fans and the new generations that respect and acknowledge her legacy.

Now the Quintanilla’s estate confirms the release date for her newest track, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.” The song will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, July 29. The new track was written by Ricky Vela, known for also writing her 1994 hit “No Me Queda Más.”

“Fall in love with Selena all over again with brand new arrangements beautifully curated for her fans. @warnermusiclat is proud to present ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,’ the first new single from her new upcoming anticipated album, ‘Moonchild Mixes,’ streaming worldwide Friday, July 29th!” the estate informed on Selena’s official Instagram account. “Listen to Selena like never before in this 13-track song retrospective! @Spotify Presave Today! https://bit.ly/CTQYAT.”

In March, Selena Quintanilla’s dad Abraham Quintanilla, revealed there was a new album coming. The singer-songwriter and producer told Latin Groove News that the upcoming project is being produced by Warner Music and will contain 13 songs.

Quintanilla also said that his son A.B. Quintanilla worked on the album while Suzette Quintanilla took charge of the creative process. “What amazes me and Suzette, my family, A.B., is that 26 years later and the public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her,” Mr. Quintanilla said. “They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public.”