Way before Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp starred in a 90s film with non-other than the late Selena Quintanilla. The queen of Tex-Mex not only had a passion for music but also for acting, and their dream of succeeding led them to coincide in the romantic comedy-drama film Don Juan DeMarco.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the story follows a psychiatrist played by Marlon Brando that treats DeMarco. Although Brando’s character, Dr. Jack Mickler, cures him of his apparent delusion, the psychiatric sessions unexpectedly affect the psychiatric staff.

©Don Juan DeMarco



In one of the scenes, we can see Selena singing Mexican music. The then 22-year-old star serenaded the psychologist and his partner during a romantic dinner in a restaurant. “He’s a little bit short. I am a mariachi music singer,” Selena said almost 30 years ago in an interview about her participation in the film.

The interpreter of “Amor Prohibido” also participated in the movie’s soundtrack with four songs. In the credits, she doesn’t appear with her iconic name, but as “Singer” and under the name Selena Perez.

Selena never saw the movie

The singer was very humbled to be part of these projects in which she not only sang for the whole world but also showed her talent as an actress.

Unfortunately, she could never see the film in theaters or attend the premiere. Four months before hitting the theater, the singer met her fatal fate at the hands of the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, who shot at point-blank range against her during an argument. Selena had turned 23 two weeks earlier.

