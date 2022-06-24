Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez helps an older adult having an emergency during a flight

Camille Vasquez is a great attorney and citizen. Johnny Depp’s lawyer reportedly didn’t think twice about helping an older adult having a mid-flight emergency.

According to TMZ, the American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York had to return to the airport of departure when an unnamed person in their 70s fell inside the airplane a few steps away from Vasquez and her bodyguard.

Johnny Depp's legal team, lead by Camille Vasquez

The publication informed that both jumped from their seats to aid the person. During the incident, Vasquez reportedly asked a family member, a doctor, to instruct her on what to do.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Camille was trying to determine if the person had a heart attack or hit their head after the fall. The bodyguard also checked the person’s heart rate with their Apple Watch, per TMZ.

Camille Vasquez took the world by storm for her performance during the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial. The Colombian and Cuban descent lawyer became the center of one of the biggest celebrity trials in entertainment history.

Dubbed the “queen of cross-examination,” the Hispanic attorney became a vital member of the litigation team that ended the trial in favor of Depp.

During an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA, Camille shared little-known details about her life, career, and the trial.