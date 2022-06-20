Johnny Depp’s fans want Camille Vasquez to become the first female president of the United States

Camille Vasquez isn’t running for president, but Johnny Depp’s fans urge the attorney to consider it. After becoming a viral social media sensation for her performance during the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, now we can find the 37-years-old lawyer’s name on pretty much everything.

Although it began with the quote “Camille is my lawyer,” fanatics rapidly decided that she should change career paths and started emblazoning hats, shirts, and more with the words “Camille Vasquez for President.”

©Etsy shop InspiredHolidayShop





Earlier this month, the so-called queen of cross-examination became Brown Rudnick’s newest partner. The Colombian and Cuban descent lawyer was a vital member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict on June 1, 2022, for actor Johnny Depp; therefore, the firm decided that promoting Camille was not only the right thing to do but also a tittle she utterly deserves.

“We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” said William Baldiga, chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick. “Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Camille happily accepted the offer, despite claims that other Hollywood firms were eyeing her. “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

A day after the big announcement, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to sit down with Vasquez and have a 1:1 conversation about her Latin roots, the popularity she has recently experienced, and her friendship with Johnny Depp.

Watch the teaser of this fantastic interview here. Stay tuned for more!