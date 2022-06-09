Teaser Alert: Watch Camille Vasquez’s upcoming interview, Johnny Depp’s lawyer who has become an inspiration for all Latinas

During the televised six-week trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battled in a defamation case, the eyes of the world began to focus on the eloquent, intelligent, passionate, and knowledgeable attorney representing the actor.

Dubbed “The Queen of Cross-Examination,” Camille Vasquez rapidly grew in popularity for her excellent judgment and communication skills.

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez smiles after the jury announced a split verdict in favor of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022.

After becoming a viral sensation for objecting to Amber Heard’s legal team during the redirect session, Vasquez became a worldwide phenomenon, and viewers began investigating more about her life.

Despite representing celebrities, Vasquez is very private with her life. But as an EXCLUSIVE, the attorney opened up to HOLA! USA and shared details about her Latin roots, the popularity she has recently experienced and her great friendship with Johnny Depp. Don’t miss it!

