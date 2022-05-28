Camille Vasquez has captivated the world with her fearless and powerful presence. She went viral several times, including her cross-examination of Amber Heard. The Latina has inspired women with similar aspirations, and she is undoubtedly a celebrity in the making. Per BBC, Vasquez was born in San Francisco to Cuban and Colombian parents. She is a 2006 graduate of the University of Southern California, and she graduated from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles in 2010. She specializes in litigation and arbitration, with a focus on representing plaintiffs in defamation cases. People were shocked to learn she was just an associate at Brown Rudnick law firm, and many are hoping that she becomes a partner or starts her own practice.