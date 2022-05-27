Happy Birthday! Johnny Depp’s model daughter Lily-Rose turns 23

Friday, May 27 marks a big day in the Depp family, and not just because of the patriarch’s heavily publicized trial coming to an end.

As Johnny Depp sits in court for closing arguments amid his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, is celebrating her 23rd brithday.

Lily-Rose is a half-French, half-American actress and model. She is the daughter of Depp and French singer, Vanessa Paradis, splitting her time between France and America following their separation in 2012.

At just 23-years-old, the young beauty already has an amazing modeling career, having been a Chanel ambassador since she was just a teenager. To make that fact even more impressive, she was handpicked for the role by Karl Lagerfeld at just 15.

In addition to her thriving modeling career, Depp has also been working on her budding acting career, starring in a few small films before landing roles in bigger attractions like A Faithful Man, The King, and Dreamland. She was even nominated for César Awards for Most Promising Actress for her performances in The Dancer and A Faithful Man in 2018.

While Lily-Rose Depp does have an Instagram account, she isn’t very active when it comes to social media. She previously maintained that she doesn’t like to reveal too much about herself on social platforms, which explains her scarce posting. Luckily, as a budding talent in the entertainment industry, we have a lot of photos of Depp at various events to keep us updated on the model.