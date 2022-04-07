Lily-Rose Depp and Hoyeon Jung to star in new drama ‘The Governesses’

A24 has announced the cast of their upcoming film, promising fans a film worth watching with a star-studded cast and an entertaining storyline. Starring Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, who is set to star in HBO series ‘ The Idol’ alongside The Weeknd.

The cast for ‘The Governesses’ also includes ‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung, who recently won her first SAG awards for the Netflix popular series, and Renate Reinsve, winner of Cannes’ best actress award and star of ‘The Worst Person in the World.’

Deadline reports that the upcoming film “follows three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in—inspiring the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.”

The announcement comes after fans shared their excitement for new images from the set of ‘The Idol’ which is expected to be a total success, directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and follows a pop star, played by Lily-Rose, who falls in love with a club owner and cult leader, played by The Weeknd.

Directed by Joe Talbot, ‘The Governesses’ is set to be filmed in Spain with the support of BBC Film, based on a screenplay co-written by Talbot and Olivia Gatwood, which was based on Anne Serre’s novel.