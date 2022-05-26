Naomi Campbell shows love to Kate Moss following her testimony at the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial

Naomi Campbell will always have her friend’s back. Millions of people are watching the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, and Wednesday was a big day as Kate Moss appeared live in court via video. The model found herself in the middle of the chaotic trial after Heard brought up an alleged rumor that Depp pushed her down the stairs. The model denied the allegations and shared her story.
Following her testimony, Campbell took to her Instagram story to show support to her long-time friend she calls “wagon.” “YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote along with a screenshot from the Daily Mail.
During her testimony on the virtual witness stand, Moss answered Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew’s questions regarding the alleged incident Heard mentioned during her testimony. “I don’t hesitate and wait, I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs,” Heard said earlier this month, alluding to a rumor she allegedly heard that Depp pushed her down the stairs.
Moss looked flawless as she recounted under oath what happened while they were vacationing at a resort in Jamaica. In her words, Depp did not cause her to fall, and she slipped after a rainstorm. “We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain.” the model told the jury.
According to Moss, Depp went running over to her to help. “He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention,” she explained. “He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs,” the 48-year-old added. The iconic supermodel was not cross-examined by Heard’s team.
Heard first made the staircase allegation during her testimony at Depp’s U.K. defamation trial in 2020, per The New York Post. When Amber mentioned Moss’ name again in Virginia, Depp’s lawyers celebrated, seemingly eager that they could now bring her in to testify. It was the first time Moss ever addressed the claims.
Friday’s closing arguments will see the end of the six-week-long trial. The jury then will go behind closed doors to determine its verdict in Depp’s $50 million defamation suit and Heards’ $100 million countersuit.