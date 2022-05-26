Naomi Campbell shows love to Kate Moss following her testimony at the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial

Naomi Campbell will always have her friend’s back. Millions of people are watching the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, and Wednesday was a big day as Kate Moss appeared live in court via video. The model found herself in the middle of the chaotic trial after Heard brought up an alleged rumor that Depp pushed her down the stairs. The model denied the allegations and shared her story.





Following her testimony, Campbell took to her Instagram story to show support to her long-time friend she calls “wagon.” “YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote along with a screenshot from the Daily Mail.



During her testimony on the virtual witness stand, Moss answered Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew’s questions regarding the alleged incident Heard mentioned during her testimony. “I don’t hesitate and wait, I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs,” Heard said earlier this month, alluding to a rumor she allegedly heard that Depp pushed her down the stairs.

Moss looked flawless as she recounted under oath what happened while they were vacationing at a resort in Jamaica. In her words, Depp did not cause her to fall, and she slipped after a rainstorm. “We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain.” the model told the jury.

