Kate Moss is expected to testify at the Johnny Depp V. Amber Heard defamation trial

Kate Moss is taking the stand, virtually. The Johnny Depp V. Amber Heard defamation has captivated the world, and it was revealed Monday by multiple outlets that Moss is expected to testify by video on Wednesday in support of her ex-boyfriend. The model found herself in the middle of the trial after Heard brought up a rumor that Depp pushed her down the stairs during her testimony.





Moss and Depp’s high-profile relationship started in 1994 and lasted about four years before they split in 1997. They appeared to have a brief reconciliation at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1998. There are no official reports that the actor pushed Moss down the stairs, and Depp has denied the allegations. Heard first made the staircase allegation during her testimony at Depp’s U.K. defamation trial in 2020, according to The New York Post.

Heard brought the allegations up again at the trial in Virginia a little more than two weeks ago, describing an alleged altercation between herself, Depp and her sister Whitney. “She threw herself in the line of fire,” the actress said. “She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her,” she said. “I don’t hesitate and wait, I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs,” the 36 year-old continued. Once Amber mentioned the model’s name, Depp’s lawyers were seen celebrating, seemingly eager that they could now bring Moss to testify.



Moss has opened up about their relationship in the past. In a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair, she said she cried for “years” after their relationship ended. “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’, he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust,” she said, per PEOPLE.

However, Depp was not perfect during the relationship, and during the trial, they have brought up incidents where he has trashed hotel rooms. At the start of their relationship in 1994, at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Edwards Scissorhands star was arrested and charged with criminal mischief at New York’s Mark Hotel after allegedly trashing the hotel room they were staying in. Moss was uninjured, but police reported they found Depp “in a state of possible intoxication.” Of course, trashing hotel rooms doesn’t mean he pushed anyone down the stairs.