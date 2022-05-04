Currently, Johnny Depp is in an intense legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor who took the stand recently in his $50M defamation suit, is not only passionate about his extensive Hollywood career, he also has a deep love for tattoos.

Johnny has close to 40 different tattoos covering his body. The actor’s tattoos range in variety and each has a special meaning reflecting the different stages of his life.

Scroll below to take a look at some of the key inkings of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star.