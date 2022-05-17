Jennifer Grey opens up about her engagement with Johnny Depp: ‘So beautiful’

Jennifer Grey continues to share more details about her relationship with Johnny Depp, describing their short romance and engagement with the actor as “beautiful.”

The former couple dated for nine months in 1988 and the ‘Dirty Dancing’ star says that she remembers the good moments she spent with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor.

“You have to understand, Johnny Depp, 1989 Johnny Depp, so beautiful, you’ve never seen a more beautiful … it’s almost inhuman,” she said, explaining that “It was really a sign that there was trouble afoot on my part,” in reference to how fast-paced their relationship became, following her breakup from Matthew Broderick at the time.

“I just thought it was God rescuing me from one bad situation and just lovingly plopping me into a Johnny Depp soufflé,” she declared, during her recent interview with Drew Barrymore, promoting her new memoir ‘Out of the Corner.

This is not the first time the actress has opened up about their romance, previously sharing her thoughts on the actor and the controversial defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, explaining that she has not “seen him” or “talked to him” for 30 years.

“The whole thing makes me insanely sad for everybody involved. These are people who are damaged and continuing to damage each other. It’s sad. I don’t have an opinion, except it breaks my heart... I just knew him in a very different time,” Jennifer stated.