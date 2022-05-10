Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé Jennifer Grey reacts to his controversial defamation trial

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé, Jennifer Grey, has shared her thoughts about the controversial defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard, stating that it is “insanely sad for everybody involved.”

The ‘Dirty Dancing’ star was romantically involved with the Hollywood actor, who has marked major events of his life with tattoos, and was recently asked in an interview if she has any opinions about the trial.

“I haven’t known him for 30 years. I haven’t talked to him. I haven’t seen him,” she said about Depp, “The whole thing makes me insanely sad for everybody involved. These are people who are damaged and continuing to damage each other. It’s sad. I don’t have an opinion, except it breaks my heart... I just knew him in a very different time.”

She also described their relationship at the time and described Depp as “funny and sweet and just so charming and quirky and weird and self-effacing and just so unique and gorgeous, and he was obsessed with me and romantic” during their brief engagement in 1989.

The trial is far from over and continues to spark controversy, with fans of both stars having mixed reactions about their accusations regarding domestic violence.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation, declaring that he is now seen as a figure representing domestic abuse due to a series of statements she gave to the Washington Post in 2018.