The 10 best Johnny Depp movies

Johnny Depp has one of the world’s most famous faces. From starring in art films to launching one of Disney’s leading franchises, Depp has been involved in all manner of films and has worked alongside the industry’s leading actors and directors. Whether you consider yourself a fan or not, you’ve likely seen his work, and have your personal favorites. Currently, Depp is involved in a defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he claims hurt his career after she accused him of abuse in the year 2016.

Depp’s career took off in the 80’s, when he was cast in “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” kickstarting one of the world’s most famous horror franchises. Since, he’s been involved in dozens of films. Scroll down to have a look at some of his best:

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

“Pirates of the Caribbean” has grossed over 4.5 billion worldwide, making it into one of the most lucrative film franchises in history. The first film follows Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Jack Sparrow (Depp), who team up to rescue Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) from a band of pirates aboard the Black Pearl.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Based on the iconic musical, “Sweeney Todd” stars Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, in a melodramatic story about a barber who murders people and then bakes their remains in pies. It shouldn’t work, but it does.

Edward Scissorhands