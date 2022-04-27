The 10 best Johnny Depp movies

Johnny Depp has one of the world’s most famous faces. From starring in art films to launching one of Disney’s leading franchises, Depp has been involved in all manner of films and has worked alongside the industry’s leading actors and directors. Whether you consider yourself a fan or not, you’ve likely seen his work, and have your personal favorites. Currently, Depp is involved in a defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he claims hurt his career after she accused him of abuse in the year 2016.
Depp’s career took off in the 80’s, when he was cast in “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” kickstarting one of the world’s most famous horror franchises. Since, he’s been involved in dozens of films. Scroll down to have a look at some of his best:
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
“Pirates of the Caribbean” has grossed over 4.5 billion worldwide, making it into one of the most lucrative film franchises in history. The first film follows Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Jack Sparrow (Depp), who team up to rescue Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) from a band of pirates aboard the Black Pearl.
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Based on the iconic musical, “Sweeney Todd” stars Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, in a melodramatic story about a barber who murders people and then bakes their remains in pies. It shouldn’t work, but it does.
Edward Scissorhands
Depp’s first collaboration with Tim Burton was “Edward Scissorhands.” The film, released in 1990, follows Edward, an artificial man with scissors for hands, who moves into a suburban family and falls in love with their daughter, played by Winona Ryder.
Corpse Bride
Set in a spooky Victoria era brought to life via stop motion, “Corpse Bride” follows Victor, a shy man who rehearses his wedding vows in front of a corpse, and accidentally brings her back to life as his future wife.
Ed Wood
With a cast that includes Bill Murray, Sarah Jessica Parker, Patricia Arquette, and more, “Ed Wood” is an autobiographical film of the life of Ed Wood, a beloved cult filmmaker known for his sci-fi and horror films, and his collaborations with legendary actor Bela Lugosi.
Before Night Falls
Based on the life of the cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas, “Before Night Falls” stars Javier Bardem in the lead role, tracking his art and his sexuality.
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Depp’s first major film was “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” a film that follows Freddy Krueger, as he haunts teenagers in their dreams and kills them in real life.
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Released in 1993, “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” follows Depp as the lead character, living in a small town alongside his disfunctional family. It co-stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Juliette Lewis.
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Written and adapted by cult director Terry Gilliam, the film is based on the novel written by Hunter S. Thompson and follows the protagonist and his attorney, as they travel through Vegas in a drug induced haze.
Donnie Brasco
Starring Depp and Al Pacino, “Donnie Brasco” follows an undercover agent who infiltrates a crime family in New York City during the ‘70s.