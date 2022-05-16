Johnny Depp could reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ alongside Margot Robbie

Now that a sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie is in the works, fans of the popular franchise are wondering if there is a chance for Johnny Depp’s iconic character to make a comeback in the franchise, amid the $50 million controversial defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

And while many details about the future of the storyline have yet to be revealed, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who has been working on the films since 2003’s ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’ has given fans some things to look forward to, after being asked about the new cast for the film, confirming that actress Margot Robbie will be involved in the project.

“Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without,” Bruckheimer said.

The producer is currently promoting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ starring Tom Cruise, and during a recent interview with The Sunday Times, he discussed Depp’s character and the possibility of his return, confessing that “the future is yet to be decided” but his involvement in the franchise is “not at this point” of the pre-production stage.

There is no doubt that the career of both stars has been affected by the legal troubles following their relationship, with a petition to remove Heard’s character from ‘Aquaman’ reaching 4 million signatures, and Depp’s replacement in the last ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film.

Depp’s agent Jack Whigham previously said he had “closed a deal” with Disney for the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie, however Disney executives went on a “different direction” in 2019 and details for the filming of the franchise have remained under wraps since then.